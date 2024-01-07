Instagram boss apologizes for irrelevant, hateful recommendations on Threads

By Akash Pandey Jan 07, 2024

Users have raised apprehensions regarding the presence of offensive content, particularly transphobic posts

Over the last few weeks, Threads has flooded user feeds with low-quality recommendations, including irrelevant content, engagement baits, and even hate speech, particularly transphobic posts. Instagram head Adam Mosseri has now addressed the issue through a short video response to an Ask Me Anything (AMA) question. He apologized and assured users that the team is improving the user experience on Threads, Instagram's text-based conversation platform.

Concerns about prevalence of hate speech, transphobic content

Threads was already crowded with posts aiming to boost engagement as new users attempted to build followings on the emerging social platform. However, a noticeable shift toward a darker atmosphere has occurred lately. Out of nowhere, rage-inducing content has reportedly taken a prominent position. Many users have expressed concerns about encountering an alarming influx of hateful content, especially posts that are explicitly transphobic.

Doesn't necessarily violate Instagram's Community Guidelines: Mosseri

Mosseri stated, "We want people to have a positive experience on Threads, and we've actually had some issues over the last few weeks with low-quality recommendations." However, he explained that the troublesome content on Threads doesn't necessarily violate Instagram's Community Guidelines, which would require removal. Instead, these posts "kind of go right up to that line," he said. Mosseri admitted there's still "a lot more work to do" but promised users they can expect improvements in the coming weeks.

Meta's response to concerns about hateful content

Meta, which owns Instagram, is aware of Threads users encountering repetitive, low-quality content they may not be interested in. It remains to be seen if the company would specifically address transphobia or other forms of hate speech, too, on Threads.