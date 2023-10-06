Instagram testing feature for sharing stories with multiple lists

The new feature works similar to 'Close Friends' option

Instagram is currently experimenting with a new feature that lets users share their stories with multiple audience lists, similar to the existing "Close Friends" option. This feature aims to provide users with greater control over who can view their stories by allowing them to create separate lists of followers. As a result, users can decide whether to share their stories with everyone or only with a specific group of people.

Sharing stories will be easier and more personalized

Adam Mosseri, Instagram's head, announced the multiple audience lists feature through the app's channel. He explains that the new feature enables users to share stories with smaller groups and offers more control over who can see them. When crafting a story, users can select the share option and choose from a menu of friends lists, including the close friends list. Moreover, users can create a fresh list of people among their followers, directly from the drop-down menu.

List limitations are yet to be announced

When a user shares a story with a particular audience list, those on the list will be notified with a green icon appearing on top when they view the story. Although Instagram already provides the close friends list option, the ability to create multiple lists could be advantageous for users who want to share content with specific groups of friends on the go. Instagram has yet to clarify how many lists one can create for stories.

A similar feature was announced on Facebook earlier

Recently, Facebook introduced a similar feature on a larger scale, allowing users to create multiple Facebook profiles for select audiences. This enables users to maintain separate profiles for friends and family, professional contacts, and even hobbies or interests. The idea behind both Instagram's multiple audience lists and Facebook's multiple profiles is to give users more control over their content and who can view it.