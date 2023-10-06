HP Spectre Fold 3-in-1 folding laptop now available: Check features

Technology

HP Spectre Fold 3-in-1 folding laptop now available: Check features

By Akash Pandey 05:40 pm Oct 06, 2023

The Spectre Fold is priced at $4,999 (around Rs. 4.16 lakh)

HP has revealed its Spectre Fold 3-in-1 folding laptop. This versatile gadget can transform into a tablet, laptop, or all-in-one (AIO) PC, offering users a variety of unique ways to use it. The company showcased the Spectre Fold 3-in-1 folding laptop at the Imagine 2023 event, and it is now available in the US in limited quantities. India launch is expected to happen soon. The Spectre Fold stands as an exciting addition to the ever-changing world of personal computing devices.

It bears a 17-inch foldable screen

The HP Spectre Fold sports a 17-inch foldable screen with 500-nits of brightness, stylus support, and VESA True Black HDR 500 certification, guaranteeing top-notch image quality and color accuracy. Upon folding it, you get a 12.3-inch panel. This high-resolution display lets users enjoy vivid visuals and sharp details, whether they're working on documents, watching videos, or playing games. Plus, the foldable design allows for smooth transitions between laptop and tablet modes, giving users extra convenience and flexibility.

The laptop offers custom Windows 11 Snap options

To enhance the Spectre Fold's one-of-a-kind form factor, HP has incorporated custom Windows 11 Snap options that cater to the device's folding abilities. These options make it easy for users to organize open windows and apps on the screen, maximizing their workspace for better productivity and multitasking. The tailored Snap options also ensure seamless transitions between various usage modes, delivering a smooth and user-friendly experience.

It offers 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

The Spectre Fold is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1250U chip, with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. This configuration is enough for your day-to-day casual as well as corporate tasks. Do note that it isn't a performance-centric machine. The laptop is kept alive by a 94.3Wh battery. It packs a quad-speaker setup from Bang & Olufsen. Connectivity ports include two Type-C, two Type-A, and HDMI.