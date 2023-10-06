Amazon sale: iPhone 13 to be available at Rs. 40,000

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Amazon sale: iPhone 13 to be available at Rs. 40,000

By Sanjana Shankar 05:02 pm Oct 06, 202305:02 pm

The device features a dual-camera setup with two 12MP sensors

The highly anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale kicks off on October 7 for Prime members and October 8 for all shoppers. This exciting sale event offers huge discounts on a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, and tablets. One standout deal is the iPhone 13, which will be available at an eye-catching discount during the sale. With extra bank offers and exchange bonuses, the effective price of the iPhone 13 drops to an incredible Rs. 39,999.

2/3

Breaking down the deal

Originally priced at Rs. 59,900, the iPhone 13 will be up for grabs at just Rs. 45,999 during the Amazon sale. Shoppers can also benefit from SBI Bank offers worth up to Rs. 2,500. Plus, Amazon is offering a discount upon exchange of old smartphones, further slashing the iPhone 13's price by Rs. 3,500. By taking advantage of all these offers, customers can snag the iPhone 13 at its lowest price ever during Amazon's upcoming sale.

3/3

Why should you consider buying the iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness. It's powered by the A15 Bionic chipset. The device features a dual-camera setup with two 12MP sensors and a front-facing 12MP sensor. It supports up to 5x digital zoom. Additionally, the iPhone 13 is compatible with the newly launched iOS 17 operating system. The smartphone comes in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It also supports 5G.