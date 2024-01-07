Fire-Boltt launches Android-powered Dream smartwatch with 4G LTE support

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Fire-Boltt launches Android-powered Dream smartwatch with 4G LTE support

By Akash Pandey 08:20 pm Jan 07, 202408:20 pm

The watch also comes with GPS and Wi-Fi connectivity

Homegrown brand Fire-Boltt has launched its latest smartwatch, the Fire-Boltt Dream, in the Indian market. It is the company's first Android-powered smartwatch that can run apps from the Google Play Store. The wearable also supports 4G LTE through its dedicated nano SIM slot. Fire-Boltt is marketing it as the "First Android 4G LTE Wristphone." Starting Wednesday (January 10), you can buy the watch for an introductory price of Rs. 5,999 on Flipkart and Fire-Boltt's official website.

2/3

Wearable sports IP67-rated design

The Fire-Boltt Dream sports a squarish dial design with a rotating crown and a function button, similar to the Apple Watch. It comes with a variety of strap choices, including silicone, denim, metal, and ocean band. The watch features a 2.02-inch HD (320x386 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 600 nits brightness. It is IP67-rated for resistance against dust and water.

3/3

It supports up to 36 hours of battery backup

The Fire-Boltt Dream is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A7MP CPU and Mali T820 MP1 GPU. It packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The watch supports over 300 sports modes, a voice assistant, and a range of health and fitness features. It draws fuel from an 800mAh battery that lasts up to 36 hours. For calling purposes, it has an inbuilt mic and speaker.