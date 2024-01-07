Qualcomm's new Rs. 177cr Chennai facility to create 1,600 jobs

Technology

Qualcomm's new Rs. 177cr Chennai facility to create 1,600 jobs

By Akash Pandey 06:52 pm Jan 07, 202406:52 pm

Qualcomm made the announcement at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet in Chennai today

Global semiconductor giant Qualcomm has announced plans for a new design center in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, with a proposed investment of Rs. 177.27 crore. This facility is expected to create up to 1,600 jobs for skilled professionals. The design center will focus on wireless connectivity solutions and innovations that enhance Wi-Fi technologies. Additionally, it will contribute to Qualcomm's global research and development efforts in 5G cellular technology, showcasing the company's dedication to leading the wireless communications industry.

Fostering growth, development within Chennai's workforce

Qualcomm's Chennai design center aims to contribute to the growth and development of the Tamil Nadu capital's thriving workforce. Mahesh Moorthy, the vice president of engineering and Qualcomm Chennai Design Center head, expressed enthusiasm about the opportunities the new facility will offer the local community. He cited Tamil Nadu's abundant skilled professionals, exceptional educational institutions, and focus on innovation as key factors driving Qualcomm's technological advancements.

Strengthening collaboration with Indian technology partners

The establishment of the new design center will strengthen Qualcomm's collaboration with Indian technology partners and speed up the market adoption of new technologies. The state-of-the-art facility will play a vital role in supporting Qualcomm's commitment to "Make in India" and "Design in India" initiatives. It will help in "shaping the future of connectivity globally, especially in India," Qualcomm India President Savi Soin said. The design center is set to boost the local economy and propel Qualcomm's technological advancements.