National Medical Commission cautions medical colleges over fake recognition letters

By Riya Baibhawi 05:21 pm Nov 14, 202305:21 pm

All legitimate recognition or renewal letters are sent through an official email ID or Speed Post

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Tuesday alerted medical colleges across the country about counterfeit letters of recognition. The NMC, the regulatory body for medical education and professionals in India, revealed that some colleges have received such letters carrying forged signatures of Dr. Vijay Oza, the president of the NMC's Post Graduate Education Medical Board (PGMEB). It further urged colleges to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to such scams, which could lead to students losing seats.

Official letters come through specific channels: NMC

In a statement, the NMC emphasized that it sends all legitimate recognition or recognition renewal letters through a dedicated official email ID: pgmeb.recognition@nmc.org.in. They are also dispatched through Speed Posts. It warned colleges that recognition letters coming through other channels should not be accepted. Notably, there have been several instances of fake recognition certificates being issued to medical colleges across India. They have led to the cancellation of students' admissions and/or the college's recognition.

NMC's official statement

The NMC stated, "It has come to the notice of Post Graduate Education Medical Board, National Medical Commission, that fake/forged letter(s) of Recognition under forged signature of Dr. Vijay Oza, President, PGMEB, have been claimed to be received by few medical colleges (sic)."

Bogus permission letters circulated in multiple states

This isn't the first instance of the NMC cautioning stakeholders about the spread of fraudulent recognition letters. In September, the commission warned about bogus permission letters being circulated among medical colleges in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. The NMC has, multiple times, asserted that all medical colleges must verify the legitimacy of any recognition or renewal letters with the PGMEB if there is any doubt.

Previous incidences of counterfeit letters

Per Free Press Journal, colleges that have previously received counterfeited letters include GSL Medical College in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh, and Meenakshi Medical College Hospital And Research Institute located in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram. GR Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Mangaluru, Karnataka, had also received a fake letter. Separately, the NMC can also cancel a college's recognition if the prescribed standards are not met. Between April and May 2023, 40 medical colleges across India lost recognition due to such reasons.