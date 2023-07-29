Tamil Nadu: 8 killed, building collapses in firecracker factory explosion

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 29, 2023 | 02:36 pm 1 min read

The incident occurred on Saturday (Representational image)

Eight people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a massive explosion ripped through a firecracker factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday. According to PTI, the intensity of the explosion was so high that a nearby hotel completely collapsed and four other buildings were partially damaged. Reportedly, many were feared to be trapped under the debris.

Video: Victims being taken to hospital

12 critically injured admitted to hospital

The police said 12 critically injured victims were rushed to a hospital. Meanwhile, firefighters and rescue teams were trying to douse the fire and rescue people. The total number of victims is yet to be figured out by the rescue teams. The cause of the explosion is also yet to be determined.

