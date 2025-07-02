Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' teaser leaks online
What's the story
The first teaser for Christopher Nolan's upcoming action epic The Odyssey has reportedly leaked online. The 70-second clip was originally screened in theaters before Jurassic World: Rebirth screenings on Tuesday and features Matt Damon's Odysseus, his son Telemachus (Tom Holland), and an unnamed character played by Jon Bernthal. Universal Pictures has since been working to remove the leaked footage from various platforms.
Teaser details
What happens in the clip?
In the leaked clip, Holland's Telemachus is seen asking, "I have to find out what happened to my father." Bernthal's character replies, "I know nothing of Odysseus, not since Troy. Interested in rumor, huh? Gossip. Who has a story about Odysseus, huh? Some say he's rich. Some say he's poor. Some say he perished. Some say he's imprisoned." The teaser also shows Damon as Odysseus stranded on a wooden raft in the ocean.
Film details
Nolan's most expensive film to date
Apart from Damon, Holland, and Bernthal, The Odyssey also stars Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, and Mia Goth. The film has a whopping $250 million budget, making it Nolan's most expensive project to date. It is an adaptation of Homer's epic poem about the 10-year journey of Odysseus after the fall of Troy. The Odyssey will hit theaters on July 17, 2026.