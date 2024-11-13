Summarize Simplifying... In short Lupita Nyong'o is set to star in Christopher Nolan's upcoming Universal Pictures project, slated for release in July 2026.

The plot remains a mystery, but production is expected to start in 2025.

This isn't Nyong'o's first collaboration with Universal, having previously worked on successful projects like 'The Wild Robot' and 'Us'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Lupita Nyong'o to star in Christopher Nolan's next

Lupita Nyong'o joins Christopher Nolan's massive project

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:50 am Nov 13, 202410:50 am

What's the story Academy Award-winning actor Lupita Nyong'o has reportedly joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's upcoming and highly secretive film project, The Hollywood Reporter stated. The actor, known for her roles in A Quiet Place: Day One and 12 Years a Slave, will be sharing the screen with other Hollywood heavyweights including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya. This will be Nyong'o's first collaboration with Nolan.

Project details

Nolan's project remains shrouded in mystery

The upcoming film, both written and directed by Nolan, will be distributed by Universal Pictures with a planned release date of July 17, 2026. Despite the high-profile cast announcement, details about the plot remain under wraps. Various theories have been suggested including a period vampire thriller or a helicopter action thriller, but insiders insist that none have accurately captured Nolan's concept.

Production plans

Nolan reunites with Universal Pictures for new film

Nolan will produce the film with his partner and wife Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner. The production is expected to begin in the first half of 2025. This project will reunite Nolan with Universal Pictures, the studio behind his drama Oppenheimer which earned him his first Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture as a producer.

Actor's history

Nyong'o's successful journey with Universal Pictures

Nyong'o is no stranger to Universal Pictures, having lent her voice to The Wild Robot, an adaptation of Peter Brown's book by DreamWorks Animation. The film has been a box office success, grossing nearly $300 million since its release in September. She also starred in the studio's horror movie Us, directed by Jordan Peele. Beyond acting, Nyong'o hosts a podcast called Mind Your Own which explores themes of belonging from an African perspective.