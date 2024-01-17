Oscars prediction: Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan poised to win

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Oscars prediction: Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan poised to win

By Isha Sharma 04:10 am Jan 17, 202404:10 am

Oscars will take place on March 10 this year

Hollywood's awards season—currently underway in all its glory—is leading up to the biggest night in the world of cinema—the Academy Awards. This year, the Oscars will take place on March 10 and will feature a tough fight between 2023 successes such as Past Lives, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, The Holdovers, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Here are our predictions for the 96th Academy Awards.

2/5

Best Actor and Best Actress

Cillian Murphy—winner of the Golden Globe Best Actor for Oppenheimer—is looking at recreating this sensational achievement on March 10. Murphy, the beating heart of the biographical drama Oppenheimer, will most probably clinch his first Oscar this year. The Best Actress category poses a slightly tough fight, with opinions divided between Emma Stone for Poor Things and Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon.

3/5

Best Film and Best Director

Best Film will be an interesting category to watch out for, considering it will have movies such as Past Lives, Poor Things, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Holdovers, Barbie, and Maestro. Oppenheimer is expected to sweep this category. Coming to Best Director, the time has never been better for hit machine Christopher Nolan, who will most probably win his first Oscar ever!

4/5

Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress

Robert Downey Jr. has been nominated for the coveted golden statue earlier, but he hasn't yet won any. However, that's likely to change as he eyes the Best Supporting Actor Oscar. The only competition he seems to have is from Golden Globe winner Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers). Best Supporting Actress fight will be between Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers).

5/5

Other potential winners

Other potential winners that will likely lift the trophy include Best Original Screenplay (Past Lives), Best Animated Feature Film (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Best International Feature Film (The Zone of Interest/Fallen Leaves), Best Original Song (I'm Just Ken from Barbie). Best Adapted Screenplay will possibly go to Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which is based on David Grann's namesake nonfiction book.