Paul Giamatti's Best Actor win at Critics Choice—his award-winning journey

By Tanvi Gupta 10:58 am Jan 15, 202410:58 am

Paul Giamatti was crowned Best Actor at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Awards 2024 crowned Paul Giamatti as the Best Actor of the Year for his role in The Holdovers. The 56-year-old actor beat out some serious competition, including Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio, Colman Domingo, Cillian Murphy, and Jeffrey Wright. Recently awarded a Golden Globe for portraying the cross-eyed boarding school professor, Giamatti is making waves in this Hollywood awards season. Let's explore his remarkable film journey.

Why does this story matter?

The Holdovers is extra special for Giamatti as it reunites him with filmmaker Alexander Payne, who directed him in the 2004 film Sideways. His victory at the Critics Choice Awards marked his sixth overall nomination, with previous wins for Sideways and 2006's Cinderella Man. Notably, his Critics Choice-winning co-star Da'Vine Joy Randolph also scored a Golden Globe for her performance in The Holdovers.

First, know more about Giamatti's role in 'The Holdovers'

In The Holdovers, Giamatti takes on the role of a cranky history teacher at a remote prep school, compelled to spend the holidays on campus with a troubled student, portrayed by Dominic Sessa. During his heartfelt speech at the Critics Choice Awards, Giamatti expressed gratitude to his son Samuel, girlfriend Clara Wong, and his late father Bart Giamatti, who never had the chance to witness his professional acting career.

Reflecting on his early career and breakthrough role

A Yale Drama School graduate, Giamatti initiated his career on the New York stage, with four Broadway appearances in works by renowned authors like Tom Stoppard, David Hare, Anton Chekov, and Eugene O'Neill. Surprisingly, his breakthrough came with the role of Pig Vomit in the film adaptation of Howard Stern's book Private Parts (1997). This success propelled him into supporting roles in films like My Best Friend's Wedding (1997), Saving Private Ryan (1998), and Man on the Moon (1999).

'Sideways,' 'American Splendor': Giamatti's celebrated roles

After playing part characters, Giamatti garnered critical acclaim for his leading roles in American Splendor (2003) and Sideways (2004). His performance as Joe Gould in Cinderella Man (2005) earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Giamatti's diverse filmography includes works like The Illusionist (2006), 12 Years a Slave (2013), and Saving Mr. Banks (2013). Additionally, he portrayed acclaimed characters like Limbo in Planet of the Apes (2001) and Jerry Heller in Straight Outta Compton (2015).

His noteworthy contributions to TV

On the small screen, Giamatti's portrayal of the titular character in the HBO miniseries John Adams (2008) earned him a Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe. His other Emmy-nominated roles included Too Big to Fail (2011) and Downton Abbey (2013). Giamatti took on a lead role in Billions (2016-2023), where he depicted the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. This performance earned him a nomination for the Critics Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series.