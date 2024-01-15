Box office collection: 'Merry Christmas' warms up on Sankranti weekend

Sriram Raghavan is undoubtedly one of the most adept filmmakers in India and he has proved his prowess yet again with the neo-noir thriller Merry Christmas. The Andhadhun director's film was in the buzz and has seemed to pick up its pace with positive word of mouth. The movie experienced a decent opening weekend in India.

Inching closer to the Rs. 10 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Katrina Kaif-headlined film earned Rs. 3.75 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 9.65 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers across the spectrum. Being pitted against bigger films, the movie might struggle for a commercial boost on weekdays. The cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Vinay Pathak.

