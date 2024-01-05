Box office collection: 'Animal' seems resilient in fifth week

Ranbir Kapoor delivered the biggest blockbuster of his career with Animal. The controversial film made him a bonafide superstar and marked his foray into mass cinema. After an illustrious box office run, the movie has now slowed down in the fifth week. The crime drama has reportedly surpassed the Rs. 900 crore mark globally with ease. In India, it has surpassed Pathaan's record.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 45 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 548.01 crore in India. The movie stood tall amid negative reviews from critics. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar.

