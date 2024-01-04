Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' shows no signs of revival

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is an iconic personality in Indian contemporary history. Ever since a biopic on him was announced, the cinephiles were eagerly waiting for the film. Vicky Kaushal donned the army uniform yet again and delivered one of the most impactful performances of his career with Sam Bahadur. Currently, the movie is struggling to find stability at the box office.

Aiming for the Rs. 100 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Meghna Gulzar directorial earned Rs. 25 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 90.67 crore in India. The film received favorable reviews from both critics and viewers across the spectrum. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

