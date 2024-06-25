In brief Simplifying... In brief Eddie Murphy has announced the making of 'Shrek 5' and a solo Donkey film, with the former expected to release in 2025.

The Shrek franchise, nearing its 25th anniversary, has been a cultural icon since 2001, with its films and spin-offs garnering significant box office success.

However, it's unclear if original cast members like Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz will return for the new projects. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Eddie Murphy announces 'Shrek 5,' Donkey solo film in work

By Tanvi Gupta 04:13 pm Jun 25, 202404:13 pm

What's the story Hollywood comedian and actor Eddie Murphy, the voice of Donkey in the popular Shrek franchise, has confirmed that a new Shrek movie is currently in production. In an interview with Collider, he revealed that he has already begun recording for his character in the upcoming Shrek 5, which is reportedly slated for a 2025 release. Additionally, Murphy announced that his character Donkey will be featured in a standalone film.

Murphy clarifies recording schedule for 'Shrek 5' and Donkey film

Elaborating on the process, Murphy said, "I recorded the first act, and we'll be doing it this year, we'll finish it up." Murphy further clarified that he is not recording for both the new Shrek movie and the Donkey spin-off simultaneously. He stated, "No, not at the same time. I started recording Shrek, I think it's coming out in 2025, and we're doing a Donkey one next."

'Shrek' franchise celebrates milestones amid new film announcements

The Shrek franchise, nearing its 25th anniversary, has remained a cultural touchstone since its inception in 2001. It boasts four feature films, numerous spin-offs, and a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. The last outing of Shrek, Donkey, and Princess Fiona was almost 15 years ago. Murphy's portrayal of Donkey has been a series highlight, with the standalone film promising to explore new dimensions of his character.

'Shrek' franchise's box office success and latest release

The Shrek franchise has been a major success since its debut in 2001, with the first movie grossing $487M worldwide and winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Its sequel, Shrek 2, earned $928M. Despite less critical acclaim, the third and fourth films still performed well at the box office. The latest movie in the Shrek universe was Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, released in 2022, which grossed $485M worldwide.

Will original cast members reprise their roles?

DreamWorks Animation and parent company Universal have not yet responded to Murphy's announcement about the new Shrek movie and Donkey spin-off. There is also no information on whether the rest of the original cast, including Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz, will return for Shrek 5.