In brief Simplifying... In brief Looking for a magical escape? Dive into the world of enchanting school series like Harry Potter, The Magicians, The Worst Witch, House of Anubis, and Little Witch Academia.

These series, each unique, blend fantasy, adventure, and real-world issues, following the journey of ordinary individuals in extraordinary magical schools, offering viewers a captivating mix of mystery, camaraderie, and personal growth. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Watch these films

Must-watch magic school series for teens

By Anujj Trehaan 10:30 am Jun 18, 202410:30 am

What's the story Magic school series uniquely blend adventure, mystery, and the allure of the unknown, transporting viewers to worlds where magic makes anything possible. This article highlights five captivating series perfect for teens. Each series offers a distinct take on magical education and adventure, making them must-watches for those intrigued by the possibilities of magic and its impact on characters' lives and challenges.

Movie 1

'Harry Potter'

The Harry Potter series, based on J.K. Rowling's novels, stands as a foundational magical school narrative. Spanning eight films, it follows Harry Potter and his friends at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. This series masterfully blends fantasy, adventure, and coming-of-age themes as they confront dark forces. Its compelling storytelling and richly developed magical world make it an essential watch.

Movie 2

'The Magicians'

The Magicians, based on Lev Grossman's novels, offers a more mature take on magic school life. This series follows Quentin Coldwater and his friends as they attend Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy to become magicians. A mix of dark fantasy with real-world issues makes this show stand out for its deep character development and intricate plotlines.

Movie 3

'The Worst Witch'

The Worst Witch series is perfect for younger teens and follows Mildred Hubble in her unexpected journey at Miss Cackle's Academy for Witches. Despite being an ordinary girl without a magical background, Mildred's time at the academy is filled with adventures and misadventures that are both entertaining and heartwarming. It's an excellent introduction to magic school-themed media.

Movie 4

'House of Anubis'

House of Anubis merges mystery with supernatural themes in a boarding school setting, diverging from the typical magic school narrative. Students engage in uncovering ancient mysteries while also facing typical teenage dilemmas. This blend makes it an engaging series that combines everyday teenage life with the extraordinary, offering viewers a unique mix of real-world issues and mystical elements in a compelling narrative.

Movie 5

'Little Witch Academia'

Little Witch Academia is an engaging animated series that follows the journey of Atsuko "Akko" Kagari. She enrolls in Luna Nova Magical Academy with the dream of becoming as great a witch as her idol, Shiny Chariot. Despite lacking a magical background, Akko's unwavering determination and the friendships she forms along the way underscore themes of perseverance and camaraderie amidst magical challenges.