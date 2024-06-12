Next Article

Exploring our planet through these excellent docu-series

By Anujj Trehaan 12:11 pm Jun 12, 2024

What's the story In an era where environmental awareness is increasingly important, engaging the younger generation in understanding and preserving our planet is essential. This article highlights five riveting environmental docu-series that are both educational and captivating for teens. These series explore various aspects of our environment, from ocean depths to rainforest heights, making complex topics accessible and intriguing, thus encouraging a deeper connection with our planet.

'Our Planet'

Our Planet is a groundbreaking Netflix series narrated by Sir David Attenborough. Spanning eight episodes, it explores different habitats around the globe, including frozen worlds, jungles, and deep seas. The series combines stunning cinematography with insightful commentary on how climate change impacts all living creatures. It's a compelling watch that encourages viewers to consider their role in protecting Earth's natural beauty.

'Blue Planet II'

Also narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Blue Planet II dives deep into the world's oceans to uncover mysterious underwater ecosystems and their inhabitants. Across seven episodes, it reveals surprising animal behaviors and new marine environments discovered through cutting-edge technology. This series not only entertains but also educates about ocean conservation issues like plastic pollution and overfishing.

'Night on Earth'

Netflix's Night on Earth uses innovative low-light camera technology to showcase what happens in the animal kingdom under the cover of darkness. This six-part series takes viewers from moonlit deserts to deep oceans at night, revealing nocturnal behaviors unseen by human eyes before. It's an eye-opening look at how life thrives when the sun goes down.

'The Magic School Bus Rides Again'

A twist from traditional documentaries, this animated Netflix special continues the adventures of Ms. Frizzle and her class as they embark on three separate journeys due to a storm scattering their magic school bus across different ecosystems. While primarily aimed at younger audiences, its engaging storytelling method effectively introduces complex environmental concepts in a fun and memorable way.

'Rotten'

For older teens keen on understanding their food's origins and its planetary impact, Rotten provides a stark look into global food production chains. It uncovers the environmental degradation and exploitation linked to industries of various food products like chocolate or avocados. Each episode focuses on a different product, revealing shocking truths about these processes and their effects on our environment.