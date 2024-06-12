Next Article

By Shreya Mukherjee Jun 12, 2024

What's the story NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers is set to undergo significant budget cuts, resulting in the removal of its iconic The 8G Band. The band, a staple of the show since its inception in 2014, will no longer be a regular feature on the late-night program starting this fall. Eli Janney, the band's keyboardist, confirmed the news to Vulture, stating that NBC has been firm about its budgetary decisions.

Janney expressed his disappointment over the band's uncertain future, stating, "It's not just the band; there's a whole crew that works with the band, so there's a lot of people employed." "I think this was an easy way for them to cut the budget. Easy is not the right word." NBC has not yet responded to requests for comments on the band's future.

Despite the budget cuts, NBC announced in May that it had renewed Late Night With Seth Meyers until 2028. This decision comes at a time when late-night programming is facing increased scrutiny due to changes in viewership habits. Several hosts have recently left their shows, including James Corden, Conan O'Brien, Trevor Noah, and Samantha Bee. In response, networks like CBS and Comedy Central have implemented cost-effective models to replace them.

The 8G Band was a unique feature of Meyers's show, initially assembled by former Saturday Night Live cast member Fred Armisen. The band includes Janney, guitarist Seth Jabour, and bass player Syd Butler, with a different drummer featured each week. Armisen occasionally makes appearances with the band. The decision to remove the band marks a significant change in the show's format.