By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am Jun 07, 202402:10 am

What's the story The much-awaited film Am I OK?, featuring Dakota Johnson and comedian Tig Notaro, started streaming in the US on Thursday. The movie, which had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022, is directed by Notaro and Stephanie Allynne. The narrative centers on Lucy, a 32-year-old woman played by Johnson, who discovers her unsuccessful dates with men stem from her being a lesbian. Here's everything you need to know.

Movie details

'Am I OK?' plot and cast details

The film follows Lucy as she seeks guidance from her best friend Jane, played by Sonoya Mizuno, while undergoing a significant shift in her dating life and coming to terms with her newfound sexuality. The cast also includes Jermaine Fowler as Danny, Kiersey Clemons as Brittany, Molly Gordon as Kat, Whitmer Thomas as Ben, Notaro as Sheila, and Sean Hayes as Stu. The LGBTQ+ movie's streaming debut aligns with the ongoing Pride Month.

Critical acclaim

'Am I OK?' received positive reviews ahead of release

Since its Sundance premiere in 2022, Am I OK? has been met with positive reviews and was quickly acquired by HBO Max and Warner Bros. for streaming. The film has garnered a 79% aggregate score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a rating of 6.6/10 on IMDb. Skipping theatrical premiere, it was released on Max, however, no alternate platforms have been announced for locations where Max isn't present. In India, one can expect it to drop on JioCinema.

Film inspiration

'Am I OK?' based on a real-life coming-out story

Am I OK? is inspired by the real-life coming-out story of screenwriter Lauren Pomerantz, known for her work on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Me, Myself and I. Notably, the film's directors Allynne and her wife Notaro are both members of the LGBTQ+ community. One can expect a realistic and relatable portrayal of the story.