Next Article

Sophia Bush celebrates first Pride Month

Sophia Bush marks first Pride Month since publicly coming out

By Isha Sharma 04:00 pm Jun 03, 202404:00 pm

What's the story Sophia Bush, the 41-year-old actor renowned for her role on One Tree Hill, recently celebrated her first Pride Month since publicly identifying as queer. She reposted an inspiring message about Pride on Instagram, and wrote, "You are perfect. No matter how long it might take, you'll find your people. And they'll help you find more and more of yourself. It's worth it. You're worth it." Bush is also known for her work on John Tucker Must Die and Love, Victor.

Public announcement

Bush's relationship with athlete Ashlyn Harris

Bush publicly came out in April, simultaneously announcing her relationship with 38-year-old athlete Ashlyn Harris. She clarified that her previous partners were always aware of her attraction to women. Moreover, recently, since her left hand was hidden in a photo, speculations arose about her engagement with Harris. Reacting, she said, "I hear the internet is being wild? Y'all. I have no 'news' for you."

Relationship timeline

Bush and Harris's journey from friendship to love

Bush and Harris first met in 2019, but their relationship didn't blossom until October 2023, following the end of their respective marriages. Bush filed for divorce from Grant Hughes in August 2023, while Harris ended her marriage with Ali Krieger in September 2023. The couple made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents Dinner hosted by Colin Jost in April. Before Hughes, Bush was married to Chad Michael Murray.

Denial statement

When Bush refuted accusations of being a 'home-wrecker'

Earlier, Bush addressed accusations of being a "home-wrecker" in her Glamour magazine essay, denying any role in the end of Harris's marriage. She added that she had been on the receiving end of "blatant lies and violent threats." "People looking in from the outside weren't privy to just how much time it took, how many painful conversations were had." "A lot of effort was made to be graceful with other people's processing, their time and obligations, and their feelings."