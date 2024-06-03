Next Article

Legal battle ensues between Dalljiet Kaur and her estranged husband

Nikhil Patel threatens legal action against Dalljiet over 'cheap' posts

By Tanvi Gupta 03:49 pm Jun 03, 202403:49 pm

What's the story TV actor Dalljiet Kaur has been served a legal notice by her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel, following her recent Instagram posts accusing him of infidelity. Amid ongoing divorce rumors, Kaur had insinuated on social media that Patel, a Kenya-based businessman, had cheated on her. In retaliation, Patel issued a "written cease and desist letter" to Kaur threatening severe legal action if she persists with her "unlawful actions."

Concerns

'Exploitation for cheap media publicity': Patel hits back on Kaur

Speaking to ETimes, Patel voiced his concern about the misuse of loopholes in online protection laws. He stated, "As a normal citizen of the world, it is very disturbing to see how the gaps in online protection laws can be exploited by those who choose to gain cheap media attention through careless actions." He specifically mentioned the unauthorized sharing of pictures and videos. Here, Patel was referring to their wedding video, which Kaur recently shared on Instagram but quickly deleted.

Property dispute

Patel addressed issue of Kaur's belongings in Kenya

Patel also addressed the matter of Kaur's remaining possessions at his residence in Kenya. He stated that his team has contacted Kaur to collect her belongings in June, or they will be donated to a Kenyan charity. He emphasized that he is under no obligation to store them for her and has asked her multiple times to retrieve them. To note, the couple tied the knot in March 2023 and relocated to Kenya shortly after their nuptials.

Relationship breakdown

Meanwhile, Patel confirmed split from Kaur, citing weak family foundation

A few days ago, Patel confirmed his separation from Kaur in a separate interview. "In January this year, Dalljiet decided to leave Kenya with her son Jaydon...which ultimately led to our separation." He disclosed that their split was due to the unstable foundation of their blended family which made it challenging for Kaur to settle in Kenya. "In March 2023, we held an Indian wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Though it held cultural significance, it was not legally binding," he explained.

Divorce rumors

Divorce speculation fueled by social media activity

Speculation about the couple's divorce began after they stopped following each other on Instagram and deleted their wedding posts. Recently, Kaur posted a poll on Instagram Stories asking her followers' opinions on extramarital affairs, further stoking the rumors. Kaur has unfortunately experienced heartbreak twice. She was previously married to television actor and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot from 2009 to 2015. They have one child together, Jaydon.