Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari reportedly held an intimate wedding function at a temple

Actors Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari are now married: Reports

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:37 pm Mar 27, 202401:37 pm

What's the story Renowned actors and lovebirds Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have reportedly exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony. The wedding took place at the Ranganayaka Swamy Temple mandapam in Srirangapuram, Telangana, as reported by Tv9 Telugu. The event, held on Wednesday, was an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. The rituals were conducted by priests from Tamil Nadu.

Wedding venue

Rao Hydari has a personal connection to the wedding venue

The chosen wedding venue, Srirangapuram temple, has a personal connection to Rao Hydari. If reports are to be believed, her family has an old connection with the temple. Constructed in the 18th century, the temple is situated in the Wanapathy district, which was once ruled by Rao Hydari's maternal grandfather. Her maternal side of the family continues to pray at the temple even today. They're yet to officially confirm their marriage.

Relationship timeline

Tracing the couple's relationship and the significance of the venue

Siddharth and Rao Hydari have been rumored to be together for a long time now, although they reportedly didn't publicly acknowledge their relationship until January. They have been frequently spotted together by the media and have shared numerous selfies on ﻿Instagram. Their paths first crossed on the set of the 2021 Telugu movie Maha Samudram.

Revisiting their acting careers

Celebrating Siddharth and Rao Hydari's accomplished careers

Siddharth has enjoyed a successful two-decade-long career in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. He is best known for his roles in Rang De Basanti, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Bommarillu, and Chithha. On the other hand, Rao Hydari made her acting debut with a Malayalam film titled Prajapathi. She later gained recognition for her supporting roles in films like Murder 3 and Rockstar. More recently, she has earned critical praise for her performances in OTT titles like Ajeeb Daastaans and Jubilee.