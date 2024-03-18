Next Article

NCT's Taeyong to start military enlistment on April 15

By Aikantik Bag 05:35 pm Mar 18, 202405:35 pm

What's the story NCT's Taeyong has officially announced his impending commencement of compulsory military service in April. The news was relayed by the band's agency SM Entertainment. As per the official communication, Taeyong will be joining the Navy as an active-duty soldier on April 15. His enlistment process will be conducted privately to ensure a seamless transition and circumvent any potential safety concerns.

Statement

Taeyong's emotional note ahead of military enlistment

Reacting to the news, Taeyong penned a heartfelt letter shared on the fan platform Weverse. In his note, the K-pop singer expressed appreciation for his bandmates and fans for their unwavering support throughout his musical journey. He also pledged to return as an improved version of himself post-completion of his military service. The 28-year-old artist is not just NCT's leader but also plays a significant role in its Seoul-based sub-unit NCT 127 and SM's supergroup SuperM.

Career

Taeyong's artistic career so far

Taeyong, celebrated for his rapping and dancing prowess, embarked on his solo career in June 2023. His debut mini-album, Shalala, propelled him to new heights of success. Prior to his enlistment news, he launched his second extended play titled Tap on February 26. This album clinched the top spot on the iTunes Top Albums Chart across 33 regions globally including the US. He also staged his inaugural solo concert named TY Track in February.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post