What's the story From being the "nation's (South Korea) little sister" to the "romantic comedy queen," Korean actor Park Bo-young has consistently impressed audiences with her endeavors. Since her 2006 debut alongside Lee Min-ho, her career has blossomed, showcasing versatility in roles ranging from a high-school student to a nurse, chef, and even a superhero. On her 34th birthday on Monday, let's delve into her must-watch portfolio.

'Scandal Makers' (2008)

Park catapulted to stardom alongside Cha Tae-hyun in the 2008 comedy hit Scandal Makers, a Korean blockbuster film. Her role as the spirited teenage mom earned praise, winning her several best new actor awards in 2009. In the film, radio DJ Nam Hyeon-soo (Cha) encounters a life-changing twist when a young single mother (Park) appears at his doorstep, claiming he is her father.

'A Werewolf Boy' (2012)

After If You Were Me 4 (2009) and Don't Click (2012), Park regained the spotlight with her role in the fantasy romance A Werewolf Boy opposite Song Joong-ki. The film—featuring Song as the feral Chul Soo and Park as Sun Yi—premiered at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival. This love story won over audiences, making it one of the most cherished Korean melodramas ever.

'Oh My Ghost' (2015)

In 2015, Park returned to television with the romantic comedy Oh My Ghost—seven years after Star's Lover. Taking on a dual role, she portrays Na Bong-sun—a timid assistant chef with the ability to see ghosts, who transforms when possessed by a seductive spirit. Apart from sweeping several best actor awards, Park's stellar performance earned the title of "romantic comedy queen" from the Korean press.

'Strong Girl Bong-soon' (2017)

In 2017, Park reached the pinnacle of success with the titular role in JTBC's series Strong Girl Bong-soon. Portraying a character endowed with superhuman strength, she juggles the challenges of keeping her ability a secret while navigating adulthood. The series became one of the highest-rated K-dramas in cable television history. In 2023, a sequel—Strong Girl Nam-soon—graced the screens, with Park reprising her iconic role.

'Daily Dose of Sunshine' (2023)

Following her impressive performances in Doom at Your Service (2021) and Concrete Utopia (2023), Park headlined the 2023 Netflix original series Daily Dose of Sunshine. In this emotionally charged narrative focusing on mental health issues, she portrayed nurse Jung Da-eun, navigating challenges in the psychiatric ward. The series garnered critical acclaim and secured a spot in Time's 10 best K-dramas of 2023 on Netflix.