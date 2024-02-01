Lili Reinhart has recently been diagnosed with alopecia

Times 'Riverdale' actor Lili Reinhart opened up about mental/physical struggles

What's the story Actor Lili Reinhart, who is best known for playing Betty Copper in the popular series Riverdale, has never shied away from talking about her battles. The 27-year-old star has often spoken in public about her health issues and has also helped raise awareness among the masses. We bring you times when she opened up on her health struggles.

Alopecia diagnosis

The actor recently took to social media to inform followers that she has recently been diagnosed with alopecia, a disease that causes excessive hair loss in a person. She shared a video on her account that showed her undergoing red light therapy to treat alopecia. "Was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode," she wrote while sharing the video.

Opening up on body dysmorphia

One of the biggest insecurities that Reinhart has, is about her physical appearance. In September 2023, she spoke at length about body dysmorphia, while trying to "let other women know they aren't alone." "My body dysmorphia has been going crazy because I feel like my arms need to be half the size they are currently?" she said, adding, "We've glamorized these skinny arms."

'Defeated' by depression

Back in 2021, Reinhart opened up about her depression. "Some days I feel really defeated by my depression," she wrote in an old Instagram Story as she spoke about her depression. "It's an exhausting battle that I've been fighting for 11 years and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable," Reinhart added while reminding others to take care of themselves.

On fighting anxiety

Reinhart has been in a fight against her anxiety, mental health, and sadness for many years. In an interview with Refinery29 in 2020, she spoke about the ups and downs that she faced in her mental health and career that made her feel as if she was inside a "black tunnel [that] was never going to end," but eventually faced them "head-on."