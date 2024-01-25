#1

'American Fiction'

Directed by Cord Jefferson, the comedy-drama film American Fiction is based on Percival Everett's 2001 novel Erasure. The film centers on a disgruntled professor and novelist who writes a satirical book about an absurdly stereotypical Black persona using a pen name after he is tired of the establishment making money off of Black entertainment, only to have it published to great reviews and sales.

#2

'Anatomy of a Fall'

Justine Triet's French legal drama thriller film Anatomy of a Fall stars Sandra Hüller as a writer attempting to clear her name concerning her husband's passing in which her son is the main witness. Premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, the film has earned $23,432,350 at the box office (gross) worldwide.

#3

'Barbie'

Based on Mattel's Barbie fashion dolls, Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, follows the adventures of Barbie and Ken's journey of self-discovery following an existential crisis. Whether navigating princess realms, pursuing careers, or embracing diverse narratives, Barbies' characters embodied empowerment and imagination. The film has earned a whopping $1,44,18,20,453 at the box office worldwide.

#4

'The Holdovers'

Directed by Alexander Payne, The Holdovers follows a tough history professor during the 1970s at a New England boarding school who is compelled to supervise a few students who have nowhere to go over Christmas break along with a grieving cook. Paul Giamatti received an Oscar nomination for his performance as the professor among the five nominations received by the film.

#5

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Martin Scorsese's epic western crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon features an ensemble cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone along with Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser. Following oil discovery on tribe grounds, a string of murders of Osage members and their relatives occurred in the Osage Nation during the 1920s in Oklahoma.

#6

'Maestro'

Directed, co-written, and starring Bradley Cooper, Maestro chronicles the relationship between American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre. Cooper plays the role of Bernstein, an American conductor, pianist, music composer, educator, author, and humanitarian labeled to be the first American conductor to receive international acclaim while Carey Mulligan plays his wife who was a Costa Rican-Chilean actor.

#7

'Oppenheimer'

Oppenheimer, the epic biographical thriller directed by Nolan, has been one of the most-talked-about films of the year. It earned $95,06,85,970 at the box office worldwide. The film, set against the backdrop of World War II, is a cinematic odyssey into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer (portrayed by Cillian Murphy), the brilliant but conflicted scientist behind the atomic bomb.

#8

'Past Lives'

In her directorial debut, Celine Song helmed the romantic drama film Past Lives, starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro, which is partly inspired by true events from her life. The poetic film revolves around two childhood friends who grow apart due to one of them emigrating and their meeting years later. It explores the concepts of love, destiny, and what-ifs.

#9

'Poor Things'

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things follows Belle Baxter (portrayed by Stone), a woman resurrected with a new life and extraordinary abilities. Set in Victorian Glasgow, the film unfolds as a darkly comedic tale as it explores themes of identity, autonomy, and societal expectations. Based on Alasdair Gray's novel, it also stars Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael.

#10

'The Zone of Interest'

The historical drama film The Zone of Interest, directed by Jonathan Glazer, is inspired by Martin Amis's 2014 namesake novel. The film revolves around Rudolf Höss (played by Christian Friedel), the commandant of Auschwitz, and his wife Hedwig (Hüller) working to provide a dream life for their family in a garden and house beside their camp. The German film has received five Oscar nominations.