IMAX box-office earnings hit record high in India in 2023

1/3

Business 2 min read

IMAX box-office earnings hit record high in India in 2023

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 11:03 am Jan 19, 202411:03 am

Indian titles contributed $6.46 million to the total of $23.1 million IMAX earned in India Indian titles contributed $6.46 million to the total $23.1 million earned in India.

IMAX Corporation celebrated a record-breaking year in India in 2023, raking in a whopping $23.1 million from both Hollywood and Bollywood films. "2023 was our best year at the Indian box-office, with collections up 68% compared to 2019," said Giovanni Dolci, global chief sales officer of IMAX Corporation. He pointed out that comparing 2023 to 2019 is more accurate, as the exhibition industry faced major disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

2/3

IMAX's box-office collections for Indian titles was nearly $6.5mn

The top five highest-grossing IMAX films in India for 2023 were Oppenheimer, Avatar, Jawan﻿, Pathaan﻿, and Mission Impossible 7, earning $6.1 million, $1.8 million, $1.6 million, $1.5 million, and $1.2 million, respectively. Among Indian films, K.G.F. Chapter 2 took the top spot with collections of around $1.7 million. Indian titles contributed $6.46 million to the total of $23.1 million IMAX earned in India last year.

3/3

Globally, IMAX records second most profitable year in 2023

Globally, IMAX scored its second-best year ever in 2023 with an impressive $1.06 billion in box-office collections. Dolci also mentioned that IMAX helped Indian films collect $15.74 million in global box-office receipts. This outstanding performance in India and the significant contribution of Indian titles to worldwide box-office collections underscore the growing popularity of IMAX in the country. Higher ticket pricing and increased admissions contributed to IMAX's profits.