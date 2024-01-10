Revealed! Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's romcom gets a title

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' releases on February 9

Ever since reports were rife that Shahid Kapoor is set to share the screen with Kriti Sanon, fans have been eagerly waiting for the details. Now, the makers have unveiled the title of the upcoming romantic comedy. Slated to release on February 9, the film is titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The makers also unveiled a captivating motion poster on social media.

The title is inspired by this two-decade-old song

The makers have kept most details under wraps but the cast includes Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. The motion poster suggests that the title has been taken from Raghav's 2004 banger of the same name. The makers have retained the actual trademark 2000s techno beats in the poster too. Releasing on Valentine's week, the anticipation surrounding it is quite high. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

