UIDAI issues new rules for Aadhaar updation: Check here

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:59 am Jan 19, 202410:59 am

New Forms 1-9 have been introduced

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has updated its guidelines for amending Aadhaar card information, making it easier for cardholders to update their details. The previous 2016 rules only allowed online address updates. For other modifications, cardholders had to visit the enrolment centers. Now, the new guidelines permit both online and offline changes through the UIDAI website, mobile app, or by visiting the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

New forms for Aadhaar enrolment and updation

UIDAI has introduced new forms for Aadhaar enrolment and updates, replacing the old ones with Forms 1 through 9. These forms cater to different age groups, residency statuses, and even foreign nationals. For example, Form 1 is for resident individuals and non-resident Indians (NRIs) aged 18 and above, while Form 2 is specifically for NRIs with address proof outside India.

Aadhaar card update after 10 years

Under the new guidelines, Aadhaar cardholders can update their information after 10 years from the date their Aadhaar number was generated. This can be done online through the UIDAI website or mobile app, or by submitting a form at an enrolment center. Additionally, if an individual's age is declared without documentary proof or is approximate, only the year of birth (not date and month) will be printed on the Aadhaar card.

Important points to note in new guidelines

Enrolling for Aadhaar and updating details can be done through document verification or confirmation by the Head of Family (HoF). If the latter method is used, the HoF must provide their Aadhaar details and sign Form 1. For NRIs, only a valid Indian passport is acceptable as Proof of Identity (POI). Moreover, if an NRI provides a non-Indian mobile number, no SMS/text message will be sent to that number, as per Form 1 guidelines.