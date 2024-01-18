'Everything Everywhere...' to 'Joy Ride': Stephanie Hsu's best performances

Stephanie Hsu's best movies and shows

Hollywood actor Stephanie Hsu—entertainment industry's rising star—has captivated audiences with her remarkable talent and versatility across various roles. Be it her performance in the raunchy comedy Joy Ride or her multiverse destructive role in the Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once, she has taken the entertainment world by storm in a very short span. Check out some of her best performances below.

'Joy Ride' (2023)

Directed by Adele Lim, the comedy film Joy Ride follows a group of friends, portrayed by Hsu, Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, and Sabrina Wu, on a consequential journey of self-discovery. Hsu delivers a brilliant performance as a popular Chinese actor Kat Huang who reunites with her college friend Audrey (Park) in Beijing. Hsu won hearts and earned praise with her incredible comedic timing.

'Poker Face' (2023)

Hsu starred in Escape from Shit Mountain, the highest-rated episode in Rian Johnson's murder mystery comedy series Poker Face for Peacock. The series follows Natasha Lyonne's character Charlie Cale, a casino worker, who is always solving new crimes while also evading capture. Hsu plays Mortimer "Morty" Bernstein, a drifter and petty thief who crosses paths with Cale. It premiered in March 2023.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Hsu delivers a mesmerizing performance in the critically acclaimed Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once, showcasing her versatility and depth as an actor in her first major role in a feature film. She plays the dual roles of Joy Wang (the daughter of Evelyn Quan Wang) and Jobu Tupaki (whose nihilism threatens the universe). Stream the film on SonyLIV.

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' (2021)

Though not a major role, Hsu shined whenever she appeared on screen in Marvel's first Asian-led superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Hsu plays the role of Soo, the lawyer-friend of the lead characters Shang-Chi (portrayed by Simu Liu) and Katy Chen (portrayed by Awkwafina), who encourages her friends to become more beneficial members of society.

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (2019-2023)

Led by Rachel Brosnahan, the Emmy-winning comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel unfolds a delightful tale of a 1950s housewife turned stand-up sensation. Hsu plays a recurring role as Mei Lin, described as a "strong, funny, bilingual Chinese American love interest in 1960s Chinatown" who is connected to a gambling ring near Maisel's husband Joel's club and involved in a romantic relationship with him.