'Mr. Sunshine' to 'Dark': Best foreign language shows beyond America

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

'Mr. Sunshine' to 'Dark': Best foreign language shows beyond America

By Namrata Ganguly 09:05 pm Jan 18, 202409:05 pm

Best IMDb-rated foreign language shows (outside U.S.)

When you engage with shows from different countries, you're introduced to the richness and diversity of television from cultures around the world. Thanks to OTT, this has become easier than ever before, with Spanish, German, and French shows climbing rating charts. We have meticulously curated a collection of shows that transcend linguistic boundaries. Check out the these foreign shows and their IMDb ratings.

2/5

'Tuzni bogatas' (2008- )- 8.8/10

Set in Croatia, Davor Žmegač's crime fiction miniseries is based on Croatian writer Pavao Pavličić's namesake novel. The protagonist, Remetin (Damir Loncar), the editor of the Crime News section of a daily newspaper in Zagreb, with the support of his younger colleague Luka (Kristijan Ugrina), assists police inspector Sostar (Sinisa Popovic) in investigating the mysterious disappearance of an upright tycoon.

3/5

'Dark' (2017-2020)- 8.7/10

Dark, a German sci-fi thriller, stands tall on a complex narrative spanning multiple timelines in the town of Winden. A mysterious disappearance kicks off a mind-bending exploration of time travel, intricate family connections, and a sinister conspiracy. With a riveting plot, atmospheric cinematography, and philosophical undertones, it's a genre-defying masterpiece, keeping viewers on the edge with its enigmatic characters and intricate puzzles.

4/5

'The Bureau' (2015-2020)- 8.7/10

The Bureau (Le Bureau des Légendes) is a French espionage thriller that unearths the clandestine world of the DGSE, France's intelligence agency. A gripping portrayal of undercover operations, it follows agents navigating the complexities of loyalty, deception, and personal sacrifices. With complex plots, strong character developments, and immense geopolitical relevance, it's a nuanced and realistic exploration of modern espionage.

5/5

'Mr. Sunshine' (2018)- 8.7/10

Mr. Sunshine is a South Korean historical drama set in the early 20th century. It follows Eugene Choi, a Korean-born U.S. Marine officer who returns to his homeland and becomes entangled in political turmoil and complicated romance. With breathtaking cinematography, engaging plotlines, and compelling characters, Mr. Sunshine skillfully blends history and fiction, offering an interesting glimpse into Korea's tumultuous past.