By Namrata Ganguly 07:11 pm Dec 05, 202307:11 pm

Disney has always been the ultimate fantasy escape for not just children but adults as well by bringing comic book or fairytale characters to life. From magical realities to epic adventures, delve into the enchanting world of the best fantasy shows on Disney+ Hotstar. Explore realms of imagination, mythical creatures, and spellbinding narratives that can be an escape into the extraordinary.

'The Orville' (2017-2022)

The sci-fi fantasy dramedy The Orville is created by Seth MacFarlane. Set in the 25th century, the series follows the misfit crew of the U.S.S. Orville as they overcome the difficulties of space exploration. Blending humor, moral dilemmas, and homage to classic sci-fi, the show explores both the vastness of the cosmos and the complexities of interpersonal relationships.

'Loki' (2021-2023)

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Loki, the God of Mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston, takes center stage after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The Time Variance Authority (TVA) recruits Loki to fix the timeline he inadvertently disrupted. With its blend of wit, intrigue, and cosmic elements, Loki explores identity, destiny, and the consequences of tampering with time.

'WandaVision' (2021)

Yet another Marvel series, WandaVision catapults Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) into various sitcom-inspired realities. Amid the seemingly idyllic suburban life, strange occurrences unfold, blurring the lines between reality and illusion. It's an emotionally charged show that delves into grief, identity, and the consequences of wielding extraordinary powers, offering a unique and captivating exploration of the Marvel universe.

'Ms. Marvel' (2022)

The Marvel series Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American teenager from Jersey City who discovers she possesses shape-shifting abilities. It follows Kamala's journey as she navigates the challenges of adolescence while learning to embrace her newfound powers. Groundbreaking for its diverse representation, the show blends superhero action with a coming-of-age narrative, offering a fresh and inclusive perspective.

'Extraordinary' (2023)

Created by Emma Moran, the British superhero fantasy show Extraordinary follows a 25-year-old Jen (Máiréad Tyers) who is a self-aware costume shop owner. As the series unfolds, Jen struggles to deal with the fact that she is the only one who does not possess any superpower in the world she lives in. Her best friend can channel spirits while Jen's flatmate can rewind time.