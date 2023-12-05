'Kennedy' to 'Chalchitra Ekhon': Most-anticipated films at KIFF 2023

'Kennedy' to 'Chalchitra Ekhon': Most-anticipated films at KIFF 2023

By Aikantik Bag 06:50 pm Dec 05, 202306:50 pm

KIFF 2023 will take place from December 5 to December 12, 2023

Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) has returned for its 29th season and the City of Joy is all decked up to witness some amazing cinema! The festival was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the presence of esteemed guests like Salman Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt, and Sourav Ganguly, among others. If you are about to shortlist the most anticipated ones, screening across 23 locations in Kolkata, well, we have got you covered. Read on.

'Kennedy,' 'Asampurno,' and 'All That Breathes'

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy which received a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 will be screened at Nandan I on December 10, 7:00pm IST. Amartya Sinha's debut film, Asampurno, is in the buzz as it showcases the deep impact of Section 377's abolishment on the LGBTQ+ community. It will be screened at Rabindra Sadan on December 10, 6:30pm IST. Shaunak Sen's Academy Award-nominated documentary All That Breathes will be screened at Radha Studio, on December 7, 1:30pm IST.

Anjan Dutt's 'Chalchitra Ekhon' to be screened as well

Anjan Dutt's Chalchitra Ekhon will be screened at Nandan 1, on December 10, 2:00pm IST. It is touted to be Dutt's ode to his mentor, Mrinal Sen. Sreemoyee Singh's And, Towards Happy Alleys which was screened at the Berlin Film Festival will be screened at Sisir Mancha on December 8, 1:30pm IST. Haobam Paban Kumar's Joseph's Son will be screened at Nandan II on December 7, 4:00pm IST. The film was earlier screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

'Whispers of Fire and Water' and 'Gahvara'

Lubdhak Chatterjee's Locarno-returned Whispers of Fire and Water will be screened at Nandan II on December 10, 1:30pm IST. Himansh Kohli starrer Gahvara directed by Tariq Mohammed will be screened at Sisir Mancha on December 8, 11:00am IST. It will also be screened at Nandan III on December 12 at 2:00pm IST. Apart from these, the festival will showcase films from various regions around the globe. This December soak in the warm of Calcutta and cinema!