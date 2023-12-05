Aamir Khan rescued from flood-hit Chennai; photo goes viral

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:09 pm Dec 05, 202306:09 pm

Actors Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal and others were rescued on Wednesday

Cyclone Michaung has wreaked havoc in Chennai, leading to at least eight deaths and leaving many areas flooded. Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan was also one of the many people who were left stranded. After being stuck for a day, he was rescued by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services on Tuesday. Khan has been living in Chennai since October to care for his mother, Zeenat Hussain, who is receiving treatment at a private medical facility.

Khan was spotted in Vishnu Vishal's rescue operation pictures

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal shared images of the rescue operation conducted by the state Fire and Rescue Services on his X account on Tuesday. In these pictures, people spotted Khan. Alongside the duo on a rescue boat, Vishal's wife and national badminton champion Jwala Gutta was also present. Reportedly, the 3 Idiots star is residing with Vishal now.

Praise for the Tamil Nadu government's prompt response

Vishal also praised the Tamil Nadu government for their quick response in these trying times. He posted, "Rescue operations have started in Karapakkam... Saw 3 boats functioning already... Great work by TN govt in such testing times... Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly."

Earlier, Tamil actor had sought help online

Before being rescued, Vishal had reached out for assistance when floodwaters invaded his neighborhood, leaving them without mobile network connectivity and electricity. Writing, "I can feel for people all over Chennai," he had informed his followers on X that he was getting mobile signal only on a certain place on his terrace. Separately, on Monday, actor Vishal gave a fiery speech addressed to Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan and other officials of the city corporation for not properly handling the floods.

After Tamil Nadu, Michaung to hit Andhra Pradesh

After Tamil Nadu, neighboring state Andhra Pradesh is about to experience the wrath of the severe cyclonic storm. It's likely to face powerful winds of 90-100km/h and gusts up to 110km/h. Given its long coastline of 974km, Andhra Pradesh is more vulnerable to cyclones. Around 33 lakh people live within five kilometers of the state's coastline. People from low-lying areas have been evacuated and the state government has issued alerts for eight districts.

