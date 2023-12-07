Best thriller shows on Hulu for you to binge-watch

By Namrata Ganguly

Must-watch thriller shows on Hulu

Dive into a world of suspense and intrigue with Hulu's collection of the best thriller shows that will keep you on the edge of your seat. From gripping mysteries to heart-pounding dramas, this curated list promises a rollercoaster of emotions. Whether you crave psychological twists, chilling mysteries, or intense action, Hulu's thriller selection offers a thrilling escape into the realms of suspenseful storytelling.

'The Old Man' (2022- )

The Old Man is a gripping drama featuring Jeff Bridges as a retired intelligence officer living off the grid. Forced back into the dangerous world he left behind, he becomes entangled in a complex web of conspiracy and deceit. With stellar performances, intense suspense, and a blend of action and intrigue, the series explores the enduring consequences of a life devoted to espionage.

'Cruel Summer' (2021- )

The teen psychological mystery thriller anthology Cruel Summer unfolds over three summers in the '90s. The series follows the mysterious disappearance of a popular girl and the seemingly unrelated transformation of an outsider into the town's darling. As the narrative weaves intricate timelines and unveils shocking twists, it explores themes of identity, trauma, and the impact of secrets on small-town life.

'Big Sky' (2020-2023)

Created by David E Kelley, the riveting crime thriller show Big Sky unfolds in the vast landscapes of Montana. Based on CJ Box's novels, the series follows private detective Cassie Dewell and former cop Cody Hoyt as they investigate a string of mysterious disappearances. Big Sky weaves a suspenseful narrative with unexpected twists, a dark atmosphere, and compelling characters.

'The Americans' (2013-2018)

Set during the Cold War, the gripping espionage drama series The Americans stars Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell as Elizabeth and Philip Jennings, a seemingly ordinary American couple who are, in fact, Soviet spies. Juggling family life with covert missions, the series delves into the complexities of loyalty, identity, and the moral gray areas of espionage, creating a tense and thought-provoking narrative.

'24' (2001-2010; 2014)

24 is a pulse-pounding, high-stakes thriller that unfolds in real-time, following counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer, portrayed by Kiefer Sutherland. Each season spans 24 hours, capturing a day of Bauer's life as he battles terrorist threats, political conspiracies, and personal challenges. The show became a groundbreaking and addictive watch for its intense pacing, intricate plots, and Bauer's iconic catchphrase.