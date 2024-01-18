These Bollywood actors will feature as uniformed officers in 2024

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor & others take on roles of uniformed officers in 2024

Bollywood has finally started to find its footing back at the box office in the past year following the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. For 2024, Bollywood has in store some of its most-anticipated, exciting, and talked-about films with some of its biggest stars. Here's a curation of upcoming movies that will see actors take on uniformed roles; some reprising, some for the first time.

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Deepika Padukone-'Fighter'

Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film Fighter is one of the most-awaited and anticipated Bollywood films of 2024. It's set to release on January 25. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone play the roles of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania and Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, respectively. Actors Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover will also appear as Squadron Leaders along with Anil Kapoor as Group Captain.

Ajay Devgn, Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar - 'Singham Again'

Rohit Shetty is back with yet another high-octane cop action drama film Singham Again with an ensemble star cast including Ajay Devgn, Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, along with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. Following the 2021 film Sooryavanshi and the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe, Singham Again is eyeing a theatrical release on August 15.

Shahid Kapoor - 'Deva'

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, best known for the Malayalam films Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni, the upcoming film Deva stars Shahid Kapoor as a rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile crime. Marking Andrrews's Bollywood debut, the film is set to theaters on Dussehra 2024. The film, produced by Sidharth Roy Kapur under the banner of Roy Kapur Films, also stars Pooja Hegde.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff - 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the upcoming action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Kumar and Shroff as officers in uniforms. Backed by Jackky Bhagnani, the film is eyeing a theatrical release on Eid 2024. Touted to be a mass entertainer, the film has been shot across several locations including Mumbai, Scotland, London, UAE, and Jordan.

Saiyami Kher and Pratik Gandhi - 'Agni'

Starring Pratik Gandhi, Saiyami Kher, and Divyenndu, the upcoming action drama film Agni delves into the lives of firefighters and celebrates it. Directed by Rahul Dholakia (Raees), the upcoming film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment which has backed films like Raees and Gully Boy and shows like Mirzapur and Dahaad. The film wrapped shooting back in October 2022.