2 min read

By Namrata Ganguly 07:15 pm Jan 11, 202407:15 pm

Best romantic movies, as per IMDb ratings

Are you craving some mushy and heart-touching romance, be it old school or contemporary? Explore the realm of affection, ardor, and touching narratives with the top-rated romantic films on IMDb. As we examine the highly regarded romantic films that have had a lasting impression on viewers all across the world, we have carefully chosen films that demonstrate that love knows no borders.

'Forrest Gump' (1994)- 8.8/10

Forrest Gump follows the extraordinary life of Forrest, a man with a low IQ but a profound impact on those around him. Tom Hanks delivers a stellar performance as Forrest, who unwittingly becomes intertwined with key historical moments. The film's heartwarming narrative, combined with its brilliant storytelling and memorable soundtrack, creates a timeless love story that transcends the boundaries of time and societal expectations.

'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)- 8.3/10

Directed by Michel Gondry, the sci-fi romantic drama film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind stars Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet as Joel and Clementine, a couple who undergo a procedure to erase memories of each other after a painful breakup. The film beautifully explores the complexities of love, memory, and human connection, offering a unique and emotionally resonant perspective on romantic relationships.

'Amélie' (2001)- 8.3/10

Amélie is a whimsical romantic film directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet. Audrey Tautou stars as Amélie Poulain, an imaginative and introverted young woman who decides to spread joy and help others find happiness in her Montmartre neighborhood. The Academy Award-nominated film celebrates the magic of small moments and the transformative power of love, making it a beloved romantic gem.

'The Sound of Music' (1965)- 8.1/10

The timeless romantic musical film The Sound of Music is directed by Robert Wise. Set against the backdrop of pre-World War II Austria, Julie Andrews stars as Maria, a spirited governess who brings music and love to the von Trapp family. With its iconic soundtrack and breathtaking landscapes, it weaves a heartwarming tale of love, family, and resilience that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

'Before Sunrise' (1995)- 8.1/10

Before Sunrise is a romantic masterpiece directed by Richard Linklater. Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy star as Jesse and Céline, two strangers who meet on a train and decide to spend a magical night together in Vienna. The film beautifully explores love, connection, and the fleeting nature of time, leaving an indelible impression with its authentic and heartfelt portrayal of a brief encounter.