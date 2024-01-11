Best documentaries to watch on Apple TV+

By Namrata Ganguly 08:26 pm Jan 11, 202408:26 pm

Apple TV+ offers a diverse range of documentaries that captivate, inform, and inspire viewers. Not just that, they also act as eye-opening social commentaries. With our specially curated list of the best documentaries on Apple TV+, dive into compelling narratives, untold stories, and groundbreaking perspectives. With meticulous making and powerful storytelling, they will keep you hooked from the word go. Jump in!

'Boys State' (2020)

Directed by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, Boys State offers a riveting glimpse into an annual Texas program where a thousand high school boys build their own state government. The film explores the complexities of politics, leadership, and the challenges of democracy as it follows the students through an intense week-long simulation, providing a thought-provoking reflection on the future of American governance.

'Beastie Boys Story' (2020)

Beastie Boys Story, directed by Spike Jonze, is a dynamic documentary that chronicles the rise of the groundbreaking hip-hop trio: The Beastie Boys. Presented by surviving members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz, it combines live storytelling with archival footage to recount the band's evolution, impact, and enduring friendship. A heartfelt tribute to the cultural phenomenon, it captures the essence of their influential musical journey.

'9/11: Inside the President's War Room' (2021)

9/11: Inside the President's War Room offers a behind-the-scenes look at the nerve-racking moments following the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States. Through interviews with key figures like George W Bush and Condoleezza Rice, the film explores the decision-making processes, challenges, and emotions within the President's inner circle. This compelling documentary provides a unique perspective on a defining moment in contemporary history.

'The Year Earth Changed' (2021)

The Year Earth Changed, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, reflects on the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on nature. With reduced human activity, it showcases how wildlife thrived in unexpected ways. From clearer skies to increased animal activities, it offers a visually stunning testament to the resilience of the natural world during the period of human lockdown. It was released in April 2021.

'Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry' (2021)

Directed by RJ Cutler, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry traces the meteoric rise of the teenage pop sensation Billie Eilish. Balancing astounding global fame with the challenges of adolescence, it offers an intimate portrayal of Eilish's creative process, family dynamics, and the highs and lows of her whirlwind journey, providing an authentic glimpse into the life of the global music phenomenon.