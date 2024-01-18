'Titanic in Color': New 2-part documentary on famous ship's sinking

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Titanic in Color': New 2-part documentary on famous ship's sinking

By Aikantik Bag 02:03 pm Jan 18, 202402:03 pm

'Titanic in Color' to premiere in UK and Australia

A fresh two-part documentary titled Titanic in Colour is set to air on Channel 4 in the UK and SBS in Australia. As per Deadline, the documentary is produced by British indie company Woodcut Media, known for World's Most Evil Killers and Mandela, My Dad and Me. It delves into lesser-known stories about the Titanic's 1912 sinking, its impact on Southampton, and the lasting trauma experienced by survivors.

2/3

Cutting-edge colorization techniques incorporated in the project

Series producer Jonathan Mayo described working on the documentary as an "incredible experience," adding that "the cutting-edge colorization techniques employed will take your breath away." The film will use these techniques to display the ship's luxurious interiors, artefacts, passengers' clothing, and the larger-than-life individuals who built, sailed on, and survived the Titanic's sinking.

3/3

The documentary to feature passengers' relatives' interviews

Titanic in Colour will also feature interviews with relatives of passengers who were on the doomed ship. Mayo found it humbling to speak with survivors' children and include them in the 1912 footage. Kate Beal and Tom Adams will be acting as executive producers. Woodcut International is managing worldwide sales for the documentary.