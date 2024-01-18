'Bhakshak' teaser: Bhumi Pednekar to expose crime against women

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Bhakshak' teaser: Bhumi Pednekar to expose crime against women

By Aikantik Bag 01:19 pm Jan 18, 202401:19 pm

'Bhakshak' releases on February 9

Netflix unveiled the teaser for its upcoming crime drama, Bhakshak, set to premiere on February 9. Based on true events, the film is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment banner and directed by Pulkit. The cast includes Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar. Bhakshak follows an investigative journalist's quest for justice in a brutal crime against women.

2/3

More about the film

Pednekar plays Vaishali Singh, a small-town journalist determined to expose a heinous crime and promises a power packed performance. Director Pulkit stated their goal is to "shed light on the harsh realities of society and spark conversations that lead to meaningful change." Verma said, "This film is a testament to our commitment to narratives that provoke thought and inspire societal reflections."

3/3

Twitter Post