Dhanush's '#DNS' ('D51') is filming now; 'muhurat' ceremony photos inside

By Aikantik Bag 12:43 pm Jan 18, 202412:43 pm

'D51' is filming now

Dhanush is currently basking in the glory of his recently released action drama Captain Miller. In just a week's time, the versatile actor is back in the grind with his newest project, currently known as D51. The film officially started production with a traditional pooja ceremony. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the movie also stars big names like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna.

More about 'D51'

The film's team shared the exciting news on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, saying, "A blockbuster voyage that's bound to resonate with the nation! #DNS kicks off with a pooja ceremony and the shoot begins with a key schedule." This film will mark Mandanna's third Tamil film following Sultan and Varisu. The working title, DNS (D51), cleverly combines the initials of Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Kammula, who are all working together for the first time.

