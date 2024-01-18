Pankaj Tripathi wants to slow down; shares 'Stree 2' anecdote

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

Pankaj Tripathi wants to slow down; shares 'Stree 2' anecdote

By Aikantik Bag 12:22 pm Jan 18, 202412:22 pm

'Main Atal Hoon' releases on Friday

Acclaimed Hindi film actor Pankaj Tripathi is gearing up for one of the most important films of his career, Main Atal Hoon which is set to release on Friday. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee biopic has been in the buzz and before its release Tripathi opened up about his work to Indian Express. He spoke on various topics including workload management and his upcoming venture, Stree 2.

2/3

Tripathi shared his timeframe to prepare for a role

He explained, "I realized I was 'overeating,' itna acting nahi karna chahiye (one should not do so much acting)." Tripathi recounted an instance when Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik noticed Tripathi still channeling Vajpayee and suggested he take a day off. Tripathi said, "I need a gap of 30 days. Ten days to wash out what I was doing, 10 days of complete rest and be with family and the last 10 days to prep for the next role."

3/3

Tripathi opened up about financial stability

Main Atal Hoon, directed by Ravi Jadhav marks Tripathi's first release of the year. He also has Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. Reflecting on his career and financial stability, Tripathi shared, "Earlier, there was a lot of responsibilities, so I would think let me take up work so that money comes in. Now it is a different situation, the EMIs are almost over."