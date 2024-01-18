'Phineas and Ferb' to 'Fillmore!': Best IMDb-rated Disney shows

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Phineas and Ferb' to 'Fillmore!': Best IMDb-rated Disney shows

By Namrata Ganguly 12:04 pm Jan 18, 202412:04 pm

Best Disney shows, as per IMDb ratings

If you are a cartoon fan or the kid inside you still craves some cartoons from time to time, we got your back. Here are the best Disney shows, rated by IMDb, that showcase Disney's unparalleled ability to create enchanting stories filled with humor, heart, and enduring life lessons- from shows that have stood the test of time to modern favorites of new generations.

2/6

'Phineas and Ferb' (2007- )

Created by Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, Phineas and Ferb revolves around stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb as they embark on ambitious, inventive summer projects. Simultaneously, they try to outsmart their pet platypus, Perry, who is secretly a spy combating the evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. The show is celebrated for its witty humor, catchy musical numbers, and imaginative storytelling.

3/6

'The Weekenders' (2000-2004)

Doug Langdale's animated gem The Weekenders chronicles the weekend escapades of four 12-year-old seventh-grader friends - Tino Tonitini, Lorrain "Lor" MacQuairrie, Carver René Descartes, and Petratishkovna "Tish" Katsufrakis. The show captivated audiences with its relatable tales of friendship, quirky humor, and the escapades that unfold during the precious 48 hours of every weekend. It's a nostalgic journey into the dynamics of adolescent camaraderie.

4/6

'Recess' (1997-2001)

Recess is a timeless animated series that unveils the adventures of six elementary school friends- T.J., Spinelli, Mikey, Gretchen, Vince, and Gus- navigating the challenges of the schoolyard at Third Street Elementary. Created by Paul Germain and Joe Ansolabehere, the show cleverly blends humor, relatable school scenarios, and themes of friendship, making it a cherished part of childhood nostalgia.

5/6

'Even Stevens' (2000-2003)

The quirky Disney sitcom Even Stevens chronicles the comedic chaos of the Stevens family residing in suburban Sacramento, California. Siblings Louis and Ren, portrayed by Shia LaBeouf and Christy Carlson Romano, navigate the challenges of adolescence and sibling rivalry. Its humor, memorable characters, and insightful exploration of family dynamics make the show, created by Matt Dearborn, stand out.

6/6

'Fillmore!' (2002-2004)

Created by Scott M. Gimple and directed by Christian Roman, Fillmore! follows Cornelius Fillmore, a former juvenile delinquent turned safety patrol officer, and his partner Ingrid Third. Together, they solve crimes and maintain order at X Middle School. The show blends humor, mystery, and unique characters, providing an entertaining and clever take on the traditional detective genre for young audiences.