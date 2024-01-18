'Koffee With Karan': Orry leaves Karan Johar in splits

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

'Koffee With Karan': Orry leaves Karan Johar in splits

By Isha Sharma 11:50 am Jan 18, 202411:50 am

Orry was seen in the finale episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8'

In its two-decade-long history, almost every guest on Koffee With Karan has earned their place there and has had something to do with Indian cinema. KWK's latest guest, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), however, probably just became the first guest to appear on the couch simply for being famous! Celebrities' enigmatic bestfriend and former Bigg Boss 17 guest, his revelations left host Karan Johar in splits.

2/6

Orry is unbothered about trolling

Speaking about how he's unfazed in front of trolls, he said, "If I don't know you and you are talking s**t about me, I won and I have taken your shade and turned into a parade." "So, you are laughing at me and I made money of it. I won. You're making memes, I am making money. Who is the success story here?"

3/6

Orry's reaction to his parodies

How would he react if someone makes a Reel parody of him? Orry had the answer ready, "I screen it at home and I will host my friends and we'll watch it together like a little movie." "I'll send you a thank you letter to the memers. And I will send them gifts and I am like, do it again, do it again."

4/6

He's currently working on his 'digital demise'

You currently see Orry everywhere, but you may cease to. "In my relevance room [office], all my minions [employees] pitch ideas on how to keep me relevant. In the Orry room, we are planning my demise, my digital demise." "We're waiting for the right idea and then the 15 minutes [of fame] will be up. Then we will plan a comeback." What's cooking?

5/6

Orry 'killed off' one of his employees

Trust Orry to say the most bizarre things with a straight face. He told KJo about his "minions," "We have Orry 2,4,5, 6. There was an Orry number 3, but she got more relevant than me, so we killed her off." X and Reddit users now think he was referring to actor Palak Tiwari, his recent alleged friend turned foe.

6/6

His relationship status and favorite 'KWK' episodes

When the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director asked Orry if he is single, Orry surprised him by answering, "I have five." When KJo asked if he meant he's dating five people concurrently, Orry replied, "I am cheating. I am a cheater. Orry is a cheater." He added that he liked watching the KWK episodes featuring Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor.