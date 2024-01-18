'Two Women': Kim Go-eun, Park Ji-hyun to headline Netflix series
Netflix's upcoming series Two Women (working title) has been in the buzz for some time. Now, the makers have recently unveiled the star-studded cast featuring talented actors Kim Go-eun, Park Ji-hyun, and Kim Gun-woo. Helmed by the renowned director Jo Young-min behind hits like Do You Like Brahms? and The Interest of Love, this emotionally charged drama will explore the complex relationship between two friends, Eun-joong and Sang-yeon, as they navigate love, loyalty, envy, and bitterness.
More about the characters
Kim celebrated for her performances in dramas such as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Yumi's Cells will bring to life the character of Ryu Eun-joong, an ordinary woman with an extraordinary charm that captivates people with her sincerity. Park will portray Eun-joong's best friend and rival, Cheon Sang-yeon. The drama unfolds as they experience reunion, separation, and ultimately confront Cheon's devastating cancer diagnosis. Gun-woo will play Kim Sang-hak, a popular senior from the duo's college photography club.