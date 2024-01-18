'Two Women': Kim Go-eun, Park Ji-hyun to headline Netflix series

'Two Women' is set to premiere on Netflix soon

Netflix's upcoming series Two Women (working title) has been in the buzz for some time. Now, the makers have recently unveiled the star-studded cast featuring talented actors Kim Go-eun, Park Ji-hyun, and Kim Gun-woo. Helmed by the renowned director Jo Young-min behind hits like Do You Like Brahms? and The Interest of Love, this emotionally charged drama will explore the complex relationship between two friends, Eun-joong and Sang-yeon, as they navigate love, loyalty, envy, and bitterness.

More about the characters

Kim celebrated for her performances in dramas such as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Yumi's Cells will bring to life the character of Ryu Eun-joong, an ordinary woman with an extraordinary charm that captivates people with her sincerity. Park will portray Eun-joong's best friend and rival, Cheon Sang-yeon. The drama unfolds as they experience reunion, separation, and ultimately confront Cheon's devastating cancer diagnosis. Gun-woo will play Kim Sang-hak, a popular senior from the duo's college photography club.

