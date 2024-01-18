Song Joong-ki to star in K-drama titled 'MY YOUTH'

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Song Joong-ki to star in K-drama titled 'MY YOUTH'

By Aikantik Bag 11:23 am Jan 18, 202411:23 am

'MY YOUTH' is currently in the pre-production stage

Exciting news for fans of South Korean actor Song Joong Ki, as he might star in a new K-drama MY YOUTH (working title). Produced by his agency, HighZium Studio, and penned by Park Si-hyun, the talented writer behind the popular JTBC drama Run On, this project has already grabbed the eyeballs of the fans.

2/3

Agency's statement on the new acting offer

The buzz started gaining momentum after a recent OSEN report speculated the same. Following this, Song's agency HighZium Studio confirmed the update in a brief statement. The statement read, "Song Joong-ki received an offer to star in the new drama MY YOUTH, and he is reviewing the offer." Fans are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation by the actor.

3/3

More about Song's acting career

If Song accepts the role, it will mark his first drama appearance since becoming a father in June 2023. The actor previously wowed audiences with his performance in the successful drama Reborn Rich and the film Hopeless, which was showcased at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. Reportedly, he also has two films in the pipeline, Netflix's My Name is Loh Kiwan and Bogota: City of the Lost.