New Zealand aim to seal Test series versus Zimbabwe: Preview

Zimbabwe will be hoping to end their dismal run in Test cricket when they take on New Zealand in the second match of their two-match series. The hosts have been struggling, having lost their last five Tests and winning just one out of the last eight. All these matches were played in 2025, a year so full of the format for Zimbabwe that they hoped to make their case for inclusion in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Here's more.

Performance issues Can Zimbabwe batters stand up? Zimbabwe's batting has been a major concern, with the team getting bowled out in all but one of the 16 innings they've played this year. They have not crossed the 300-run mark even once. The squad, which is a good mix of promise and experience, will need to step up against a dominant New Zealand side. Brendan Taylor's return could boost Zimbabwe's run-scoring hopes.

Team strategy New Zealand have adapted well Despite a long break from Test cricket, the absence of key players, and a new coach, New Zealand have adapted well. The team has been able to find replacements for missing players during the tour. They will not play Tests for a few months but will start their 2025-2027 WTC campaign in November with two home Tests against West Indies.

Player spotlight The return of Taylor and Henry's importance for NZ Brendan Taylor, Zimbabwe's fourth-highest Test run-scorer, is back in the team after a long battle with addiction. His inclusion could strengthen Zimbabwe's batting lineup. Taylor is likely to slot into the batting lineup at No. 5, pushing Sikandar Raza out of the XI. On the other hand, New Zealand's Matt Henry has already made a mark on this tour. He was the leading wicket-taker in the T20Is and bagged nine wickets in the first Test match of this series.

Probable XIs A look at the predicted XIs Zimbabwe probable XI: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine (captain), Tafadza Tsiga, Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga. New Zealand probable XI: Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher.

Information A look at the pitch report The surface in Bulawayo is known to be be slow. for all involved, Pacers could be in the contest with variable movement and extraction of extra bounce. Notably, the surface will have variable bounce and run-scoring cn appear to have be increasingly difficult.