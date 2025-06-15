ICC World Test Championship: Decoding the winners across editions
What's the story
South Africa won a historic ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's on Saturday.
The Proteas claimed a 5-wicket win over Australia, becoming the third different side to win the global ICC event since its introduction in 2019.
It has been a brilliant tournament, keeping the magic of Test cricket alive.
We decode the winners of the World Test Championship across editions.
2019-21
New Zealand beat India in 2019-21 final, win maiden edition
New Zealand beat Team India in the 2019-21 World Test Championship final at Rose Bowl, Southampton.
With the rain-hit Test match getting into the sixth day (reserve), India offered little substance with the bat.
Chasing a paltry target of 139, New Zealand got the job done (140/2).
India scored 217 in the 1st innings before NZ managed 249.
Scoring 170 thereafter, didn't help India.
Information
Jamieson shines for NZ vs India
New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson claimed seven wickets in the WTC final versus India, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. He was adjudged MoM award for his bowling show and valuable 21 runs with the bat.
2021-23
Australia humble India by 209 runs, win 2021-23 edition
Australia won the coveted ICC Test mace after beating India in the WTC 2021-23 final at The Oval on June 11. The Aussies successfully defended 443, bowling Team India out for 234 on Day 5.
A double-century stand between Steven Smith (121) and Travis Head (163) propelled Australia to 469.
In response, India scored 296. Australia declared on 270/8 next before bowling India out.
Information
Head's 163 helps him win MoM award
Head's majestic 163-run knock in the 1st innings helped him win the MoM award. He faced only 174 balls, hitting 25 fours and a six. In Australia's 2nd innings, he perished for a 27-ball 18.
2023-25
SA down Australia by 5 wickets, win 2023-25 edition
Chasing a 282-run target, South Africa were 213/2 at stumps on Day 3. Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma played pivotal roles.
On Saturday, June 14, SA got the job done with five wickets to spare, having needed 69 runs.
Australia scored 212/10 in the first innings. SA responded with a score of 138/10.
Australia managed 207/10 thereafter before SA claimed a famous win (282/5).
Information
Markram delivers the match-winning effort
Markram's 136 in the 4th innings was the difference as SA stunned Australia at Lord's. A record-breaking knock from Markram's blade alongside a 147-run stand with Temba Bavuma, helped the Proteas seal the deal on Day 4.