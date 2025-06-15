Should Kuldeep Yadav feature for India vs England? Decoding stats
What's the story
Ravichandran Ashwin has advocated for the inclusion of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav in India's playing XI for the upcoming 5-match Test series against England.
The first match of the series will begin on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds.
This recommendation is surprising as Indian teams have historically not fielded more than one specialist spinner in English conditions.
We decode Kuldeep's stats in the longest format of the game and India's options.
Strategy
Ashwin's thoughts on Kuldeep
Ashwin stressed on the importance of having India's best bowling attack to win matches.
"When batsmen come through, the best bowling attack will win you matches. If they don't leave moisture on the pitch, then I think Kuldeep Yadav would be a certainty. And if there is moisture on the pitch, then Kuldeep should still be there," Ashwin said in an interview with RevSportz.
Performance record
Kuldeep's numbers for India in Tests
Despite limited opportunities in Tests, Kuldeep has done an able job.
In 13 Test matches, the left-arm spinner has bagged 56 wickets at 22.16. He owns four five-wicket hauls under his belt with the best of 5/40.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 38 wickets in nine home matches at 23.39.
Meanwhile, he has picked 18 scalps at 19.55 in away matches (home of opposition).
Information
Kuldeep's numbers in SENA
Kuldeep has played only 2 matches in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). In a lone match Down Under, he picked 5 scalps in an innings (5/99). In England, he went wicketless in a solitary outing. He conceded 44 runs from nine over. However, that outing came back in 2018.
Options
India's spin options for England series
Kuldeep, who owns 164 wickets in 43 First-Class matches, is one of the three spin options for India alongside veteran Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.
However, at the moment, Jadeja is primed to be India's lone spinner given his experience and ability with the bat.
Spin all-rounder Sundar is a trusted asset for coach Gautam Gambhir and could come in if Jadeja sits out.
So, Kuldeep is basically a third choice.
Information
Will X-factor Kuldeep be tried?
India will likely field four pace options with a spinner. In this case, Jadeja comes into the picture as the side's lone spinner. Kuldeep is an X-factor and can only be used if India think out of the box and play an attacking brand of cricket.
Poll