What's the story

Ravichandran Ashwin has advocated for the inclusion of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav in India's playing XI for the upcoming 5-match Test series against England.

The first match of the series will begin on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds.

This recommendation is surprising as Indian teams have historically not fielded more than one specialist spinner in English conditions.

We decode Kuldeep's stats in the longest format of the game and India's options.